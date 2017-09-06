CDPHE extends air quality advisory for Pitkin, other western Colorado counties

Pitkin County and much of western Colorado will remain under an air quality advisory all day Wednesday and into Thursday because of smoke from ongoing wildfires near Steamboat and other parts of the West.

On Wednesday morning, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment extended the advisory until 9 a.m. Thursday. The CDPHE first issued the advisory Tuesday for Pitkin County as well as Garfield, Eagle, Moffat, Routt, Grand, Jackson, Rio Blanco, Mesa, Delta and Gunnison counties.

“The heaviest smoke impacts will be felt in areas directly downwind from wildfires in Routt County, which includes the Steamboat Springs area,” the agency said Wednesday “Areas of heavy smoke will also be possible for the local valleys of the advisory area where smoke will be slow to dissipate during the day on Wednesday and will likely redevelop Wednesday night.”

The Deep Creek Fire near Steamboat is burning north of U.S. Highway 40 between Milner and Hayden near Wolf Mountain. It exploded from 2 acres to 419 acres Monday afternoon and then to more than 2,000 acres by Tuesday morning.

The Big Red Fire, also near Steamboat, has burned about 1,400 acres close to the Wyoming border. It started Aug. 19 but has spread in the past few days in hot, dry weather.

The agency suggests anyone with heart disease or respiratory illnesses and the very young and the elderly stay inside while the smoke remains. CDPHE also suggests limiting outside activities for those in good health.

Recommended Stories For You

CDPHE’s advisory area includes Aspen, Craig, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Hot Sulphur Springs, Kremmling, Rangely, Meeker, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Eagle, Vail, Grand Junction, Delta and Gunnison.

“If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. … If visibility is less than 5 miles (because of) smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy," the agency said in the update.