Carbondale’s Town Restaurant to close

Town Restaurant in Carbondale, occupying a prominent Main Street location, announced Monday that it's closing its doors on Oct. 21.

Town is a successor to the restaurant 689 just a couple blocks down Main and also owned by Mark Fischer. The restaurant opened in 2013.

An emailed statement from the restaurant doesn't specify the reason for its closure. It did, however, describe a premature end for a business that hadn't yet realized its full potential, saying "the best was yet to come."

"Certain and assorted circumstances have prevailed making it difficult to continue the successful operation of our restaurant. As it were, we're call it a (metaphorical) 'night,’" read Town's farewell statement. "It's a reach to think our success might have contributed, partially, to our inability to stay. Our food and drink isn't cheap, but it's not unreasonably priced. To change that value equation would be contrary to our philosophical approach to it all.

"There are no victims or villains here. It's easy to take things for granted. It's also easy to bitch of the state of things. And it's difficult to truly appreciate things until they've been taken from you.

"It's easy to say it's just a restaurant, but is it really? We have nothing but gratitude for the opportunity. Thank you for being our friends. It has been an honor to be a small part of Carbondale."