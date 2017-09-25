Carbondale’s Dandelion Market sprouts in new spot

Carbondale’s local and organic food co-op, the Dandelion Market, is officially reopened after a near-death experience.

A grand reopening celebration Saturday at its new location at Sopris Avenue and Colorado 133 featured music, a potluck lunch, game and activities like a group effort to build new bike racks out of pallets.

Dandelion Market is now at 1310 Colorado 133, where the owners of Rhumba Girl Liquors made some room in their building to save the market.

Early this year the co-op board and management announced that the property owner of their Main Street location would not be renewing the lease, and Dandelion needed to find a new home by July.

At the same time, the co-op’s leaders were trying to recover from a history of fuzzy record-keeping and a backlog of debt to vendors. The board eventually had to let the general manager and its staffers go.

After several months of fruitless searching, it appeared that Dandelion Market was about to lose its lease without anywhere to go. But at the last minute the owners of Rhumba Girl stepped in and offered space starting at a deeply discounted rent.

Recommended Stories For You