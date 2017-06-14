Carbondale teen among winners in Aspen Photo Challenge | AspenTimes.com

A teenager who captured kayakers charging down the Crystal River was named the winner of the 18-younger division of the second annual Aspen Photo Challenge, it was announced Tuesday.

Whitton Feer, 17, who will be a senior next year at Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale, was complimented by the judge for the "trifecta of light, action and landscape." Jeremy Joseph, who won the pros' category for best image, was the judge for the public challenges.

Chad Otterstrom was named the winner of the 18-older public division for his shot of Mount Sopris at sunset. Joseph chose this image because the photograph made him "want to be there in the moment walking down the road."

The general public categories were added to the Aspen Photo Challenge this year and the amateur photographers joined 15 pros from the Roaring Fork Valley for the challenge.

The professional category winners, which were announced Sunday, were:

Overall best landscape gallery: Devin Pool

Overall best light gallery: Kristin Wright

Overall best motion gallery: Jeremy Swanson

Best image: Jeremy Joseph

Runner-up best image: David Clifford

Peer favorite: Devin Pool

The last part of the challenge started Monday with the crowd favorite voting. Go to aspenchamber.org/photochallenge to see all the photos and to vote on the best portfolio. That voting will be open through June 27.