Cambodian Children’s Fund founder, yoga activist to speak in Aspen

Scott Neeson, founder of the Cambodian Children's Fund and Seane Corne, yoga teacher and activist, are the featured speakers at the Doerr-Hosier Center at 6 p.m. Oct. 26.

Neeson and Corn's appearances are part of the Murdock Mind, Body, Spirit Series and in collaboration with the Aspen City of Wellbeing's upcoming four-day Lead with Love event.

Tickets are $25 and are on sale at http://www.aspenshowtix.com, 970-920-5770, or in person at the Wheeler Opera House. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and any unclaimed tickets will be sold at the door.

More details are at http://www.aspeninstitute.org/aspenevents.