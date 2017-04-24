Brusig admits felony, vows to repay checks, gets clear record in 2 years | AspenTimes.com

Christina Brusig, the former Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts executive director, pleaded guilty Monday to felony check fraud in Eagle County District Court in exchange for a deferred sentence.

She was charged with check fraud in January after her landlords, an Eagle couple, reported that she had written them about $18,000 in bad checks after going about nine months without paying rent.

Per the deferred sentence, if she successfully completes two years’ probation and pays restitution in that time, her guilty plea will be withdrawn and the case dismissed, prosecutors said.

Brusig resigned earlier this month from the art center, whose finances came under police investigation a few days later. There’s no indication that Brusig’s bad check charge is related to the art center investigation or her resignation, and Glenwood Police Chief Terry Wilson has declined to connect her resignation and his department’s investigation.

The deferred sentence requires Brusig to pay a total of $16,470 in restitution. The first payment is to be a lump sum of $8,235, due Wednesday.

If she fails to pay, she will have to go back to district court, possibly to be resentenced. The normal sentencing range for this charge is one year to 18 months in prison, with fines ranging from $1,000 to $100,000, prosecutors said.

“I am agreeing to make a lump sum payment, and to make this right,” Brusig told Eagle County Judge Russell Granger.

In an unrelated matter, Glenwood Springs police continue to examine the art center’s finances, an investigation that began days after Brusig’s resignation on April 5.