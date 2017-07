BREAKING: Breckenridge wildfire forces evacuations near Peak 7 | AspenTimes.com

A wildfire near Breckenridge is now burning roughly 70 acres and appears to be growing fast, with large flames periodically visible from across the valley.

As of 3:20 p.m., a mandatory evacuation has been ordered for the Peak 7 neighborhood.

Eight smokejumpers and a local firefighting crew are scene. An air attack is underway as well, with a tanker dropping flame retardant and a helicopter conducting bucket drops.

The wildfire broke out in the Gold Hill Trail area near Breckenridge, the latest in a string of blazes that have broken out across the state amid extremely hot and dry weather.

A firefighting crew from the Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District is currently approaching on foot to assess the scene, and smokejumpers with the U.S. Forest service are en route.

Like the Gutzler Fire, which is currently burning roughly 300 acres southwest of Kremmling, the terrain near this fire is heavily beetle-killed, posing a potential safety risk to firefighters that limits their ability to conduct direct suppression.

Winds also appear to be pushing the small fire uphill and into more beetle-kill.