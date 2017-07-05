Bear breaks into Colorado Springs house as owner sleeps, forages for 6 hours | AspenTimes.com

COLORADO SPRINGS (AP) — A bear that broke into a Colorado home and scavenged all night while the homeowner slept has been killed by wildlife officers.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2sGop54 ) the bear broke into the house Monday night before spending the next six hours trashing the kitchen. Surveillance video shows the bear standing up on its two hind legs and opening the refrigerator door with ease.

The bear was shot once by an officer after it left the property and then charged back toward it.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say they believe the bear is the same one that ate ice cream and M&M’s it snatched from a home in June. They also believe it is the bear that a few days later trapped a woman inside her vehicle while it prowled around her garage.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com