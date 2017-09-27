Basalt officials approve medical marijuana facility on Midland Ave.

A medical marijuana facility received a green light Tuesday to open on Midland Avenue in Basalt.

The Town Council voted 4-0 with one abstention to grant approval for the medical marijuana center to Down Valley HYH LLC, a company owned by Justin Streeb and Kale Lacroux. They plan to open their facility in property they own at 175 Midland Ave.

The business owners still must acquire approval for their operation from the state of Colorado.

Down Valley HYH will be the second marijuana facility to open in Basalt. Roots Rx, a recreational marijuana facility, opened at165 Southside Dr. in November 2014.

The town has granted one medical and one recreational license to Norm and Laura Clasen, but they haven't opened a facility.