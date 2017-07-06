Basalt chamber’s new executive director says she is looking forward to ‘challenges and opportunities’ | AspenTimes.com

Kris Mattera took the helm of the Basalt Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday after a four-month search for a new executive director.

Nearly 40 people applied for the position, according to Charlie Spickert, chairman of the chamber's board of directors. The field was narrowed to two and Mattera was the unanimous choice of the selection committee, he said.

Her salary wasn't disclosed. Spickert said the chamber doesn't share human resource issues.

Mattera is looking forward to the challenges of her new position.

"As I went through the interview process with the chamber, I found the honest portrayal of the challenges and the opportunities ahead to be very exciting," Mattera said in a statement. "I feel there is a strong desire to reach the right balance of having a vital economy while preserving and enjoying the quality of life the Roaring Fork Valley offers. I look forward to telling the chamber's and our member's stories to residents, visitors and the world — and doing some amazing things together."

Mattera moved to the Roaring Fork Valley from Boston. Prior to relocating here she worked for MIT and Northeastern University, was an adjunct professor at Suffolk University and honed her skills as a marketing consultant and blogger, according to a statement by the chamber. Her specific areas of expertise are community building, brand strategy, social media, email marketing, project management, design and public speaking.

"The impact that the chamber is committed to generating requires an executive director to have the skill set to hit the ground running," said Amanda Wagner, vice chairwoman and head of the search committee. "The board is confident that Kris will be able to do just that. Kris is extremely conversant in digital and social media and fully understands the job and what is required to succeed."

Other members of the selection committee were directors R.J. Gallagher, Tony Thompson and Tim Belinski as well as chamber members Dwayne Romero and Darryl Grossjean.

Mattera has an undergraduate degree in graphic design and multimedia studies from Northeastern University and a master's degree in integrated marketing communications from Emerson College.

Bennett Bramson was the interim director during the search. Gallagher said the intent is to keep Bramson on with the chamber is some capacity. Missy Hagen, who has handled member services, will also stay on with the organization.

When announcing the departure of Robin Waters as president and CEO in February, the chamber announced it would reorganize to divide duties among three positions — the executive director, director of special events and community relations, and membership services and communications. The duties of each person are being ironed out with Mattera's arrival.

"That's all being established," Gallagher said.

The reasons for Waters' departure never have been disclosed. The chamber released a statement in February saying her departure was by mutual agreement.

Spickert was focused on looking forward rather than backward on Wednesday.

"This is a positive development and story for the chamber and the town," he said of Mattera's hiring.

Chamber members are invited to meet Mattera at the July 20 Chamber Business After Hours, a regular networking event the organization hosts with members. It will be 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot adjacent to Vectra Bank at 218 E. Valley Road in El Jebel.

Members can stop by the chamber's red caboose office in Lions Park to meet Mattera.

