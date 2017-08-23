Basalt BRT bus stations reopen Wednesday, River Park opens Aug. 31

The bus-rapid-transit bus stations in Basalt will reopen today as the pedestrian underpass project edges toward completion this fall.

The pedestrian tunnel beneath Highway 82 at the intersection with Basalt Avenue opened earlier this month and the permanent traffic lanes were set last week. There is still work around the intersection, such as installing sensors that will control the traffic signal timing, said Bob Schultz, a consultant helping with public information on the project.

The project update on the town of Basalt's website said trail construction is in progress. The final phase in September and October will focus on pouring curb and gutter, installing guardrail, stripping traffic lanes and landscaping.

The $6.2 million project started last September. The underpass, which is 140 feet long, 26 feet wide and 9 feet tall, is fully illuminated. It will help pedestrians travel safely between the two sides of town. It also will speed traffic at the intersection since there won't be pedestrians crossing at the surface.

The town of Basalt considered hosting a ribbon cutting this month but decided to hold off until all work is completed in October.

Meanwhile, the town is moving closer to opening the River Park along the Roaring Fork River. Sod was installed in early July. Consultants said at the time the sod would require six to eight weeks to settle and get established.

"We think it should be ready by the end of the month," Basalt Town Manager Ryan Mahoney said Tuesday.

There will be a soft opening of the park Aug. 31. The grand opening will be coupled with the celebration of the underpass in October.