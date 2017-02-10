 #AspenOnTheHill – Hot and slushy on Aspen | AspenTimes.com

Back to: News

#AspenOnTheHill – Hot and slushy on Aspen

IMG_7769

 

Fifty degrees in February, what is going on in the world? Today’s high temperatures create somewhat slushy conditions on the slopes. The sun is out for now but dark clouds loom. Check it out in this Friday edition of #AspenOnTheHill.

 

 