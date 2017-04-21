Aspen to mark Earth Day with science march; Basalt preps annual river cleanup | AspenTimes.com

A combination of old and new events will be held in Aspen and Basalt over the next few days to celebrate Saturday's Earth Day.

Roaring Fork Conservancy will hold its 19th annual Fryingpan River Cleanup, which conveniently falls on Saturday this year. Hundreds of volunteers turn up to clear 1-mile sections of the Fryingpan River, parts of the Roaring Fork River that flow through Basalt as well as Old Pond Park and Lake Christine.

Breakfast by the Lions Club and registration for the cleanup will be held at Lions Park by Basalt Town Hall at 8:30 a.m. Participants should dress appropriately with long pants, gloves, a hat and sunscreen.

Prizes will be awarded for Best of Trash, Most Toxic, Most Useful and Most Unusual.

In Aspen, a number of groups and individuals are banding together to show support for a science-based approach on matters involving climate change. Aspen also will hold a Climate and Science March, one of hundreds around the country.

"Marchers are advocating for evidence-based policymaking, science education, research funding, and inclusive and accessible science," said a promotion for the march.

Events connected to the march will be held at Paepcke Park from 1 to 4 p.m.

March participants should meet at the park at 1 p.m. to prepare for the 1:30 p.m. march (or bike or rollerblade) through the streets of Aspen. The marches around the world are designed to raise awareness about the importance of science in daily lives as well as what individuals can do to combat climate change.

The family-oriented Earth Day celebration back at the park will feature speakers, science activities, information booths staffed by numerous conservation-oriented groups and music from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Advocacy group Protect Our Winters is inviting the public to show up at Paepcke Park at noon Saturday to meet Riders Alliance members Gretchen Bleiler, Meg Olenick and Jake Black. They will have a large banner to march behind and will join the main March for Climate and Science.

The Roaring Fork Food Policy Council will hold a presentation at the celebration at Paepcke Park on "Food and Climate Change: Growing the Future Now." It will discuss new data showing the dire effects of climate change on the global food supply. That presentation will be at 2:30 p.m.

Also on Saturday, Aspen TREE will hold a celebration at its greenhouse and gardens at Cozy Point Ranch from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

"We will have baby goats, chicks and bunnies joining, as well as music by Mack Bailey, arts and a sensory sand project from the Wildwood School," a promotion for the event said.

Children will have an opportunity to add their "eco-resolutions" in the community "hands-on Earth" art project.

Basalt Elementary School will host its annual Earth Day Parade in downtown Basalt at 10 a.m. Monday. Kids will march down Midland Avenue and congregate in front of Town Hall for the mayor's reading of a proclamation.