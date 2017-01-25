Aspen Times promotes two employees | AspenTimes.com

The Aspen Times has announced two promotions within its staff.

Copy editor Benjamin Welch was promoted to production manager. Welch will oversee day-to-day production operations including layout and design of The Aspen Times, copy editing of The Aspen Times and Snowmass Sun and affiliated publications and evening content management of AspenTimes.com.

“Ben is one of the rare finds in this industry who is such a talented and passionate journalist but loves working behind the scenes,” Publisher Samantha Johnston said. “The work that Ben and his team do is often thankless, but critically important to our success and credibility.”

Welch joined the Times in September 2014. He was previously employed at Ervin & Smith Advertising and Public Relations in Omaha, Nebraska. He holds a master’s in journalism from the University of Nebraska.

Ashton Hewitt was promoted to advertising director. Hewitt will oversee all day-to-day advertising operations of The Aspen Times, Aspen Times Weekly, Snowmass Sun and affiliated products to include magazines, digital and niche products.

She joined The Aspen Times in April 2005 and has served in a variety of advertising roles including most recently as the director of magazines and special projects.

“Ashton is just one of those people who wears a smile everywhere she goes, cares deeply about the success of our customers and is authentic in how she shows up everyday,” Johnston said. “Our team is fortunate to have Ashton step up for us in such a big way.”

Hewitt holds a bachelor of arts degree in advertising from the University of Georgia. She is currently a board member of Aspen Junior Hockey, participates in Roaring Fork Leadership, a member of the Aspen Rotary Club and, most importantly, mom to Jack and Lulu.