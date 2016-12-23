Aspen teen popped for drug possession, distribution | AspenTimes.com

Authorities arrested an 18-year-old Aspen man Thursday night on suspicion of drug possession and distribution after he allegedly fled the scene of a one-vehicle crash.

Antolin Carreno Rodas was taken into custody by Pitkin County Deputy Anthony Todaro following a tow-truck driver’s report at 5:15 p.m. that Rodas left the scene of an accident on West Buttermilk Road. The tow driver had removed a Chevy Suburban from a ditch near the road.

When Todaro and Deputy Ryan Voss were on the scene, they decided to drive up West Buttermilk to look for the Suburban. They didn’t have to, however, when they spotted a Suburban with a missing headlight and damaged front end heading in their direction, according to an arrest affidavit written by Todaro.

Todaro stopped Rodas at the intersection at West Buttermilk and Highway 82. Rodas admitted leaving the scene and hitting a fire hydrant, the affidavit says.

Todaro later agreed to follow Rodas to his residence at the Aspen Business Center, where they would finish the legal paperwork.

After the two deputies arrived at Rodas’ home, Todaro ran the suspect’s name and learned his driver’s license was revoked and he didn’t have other paperwork required to drive.

Rodas also allowed Voss and Todaro to search the Suburban’s interior, where they found multiple Xanax pills and a so-called bullet that’s used for storing and snorting cocaine, the affidavit states.

The finding prompted Todaro to arrest Rodas and take him to Pitkin County Jail, where deputies counted 94 pills of Xanax weighing 27.7 grams, the affidavit said. The pills tested positive for Valium and barbiturates, while the bullet yielded positive results for cocaine, according to the affidavit.

Rodas was advised of the charges by Judge Chris Seldin on Friday in Pitkin County District Court. Seldin informed Rodas he faces jail terms of six months to one year for the possession charge and two to four years for the distribution count. The judge also set a cash surety bond of $1,000 for Rodas, who told Seldin he wanted to be home for Christmas and New Year’s and added “I know there will be a lot of jail time for me.”

Rodas, who had no counsel, said he has grown up in Aspen “my entire life” and he works for his family’s business.

“I just want to make it home,” he said. “I haven’t talked to my family.”

Jail records showed Rodas was no longer in custody as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.

