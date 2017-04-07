Aspen talk on mental health set for Monday | AspenTimes.com

A former speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives is scheduled to talk about mental health care in the state Monday morning in Aspen.

Former Colorado Rep. Andrew Romanoff, now the CEO of Mental Health Colorado, also will speak about legislation and efforts by communities in the state to address mental health, according to a statement from Pitkin County.

Romanoff, a Democrat who served as speaker of the Colorado House from 2005 to 2009, will speak from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Colorado Mountain College. He served in the House from 2001 to 2009 and sponsored laws to expand screening, diagnosis and treatment of mental health and substance abuse disorders.

The talk is free and coffee and a light breakfast will be provided. Only a few seats remain for the talk, according to the statement. RSVP to susan.markwood@pitkincounty.com.