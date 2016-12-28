Aspen Snowmass to honor ski resorts’ National Safety Month in January | AspenTimes.com

January is National Safety Month at ski resorts across America, and Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) member resorts are hosting special safety-related programs and activities all month to raise awareness and demonstrate the many ways guests can keep safe while on the slopes.

Events include hands-on activities with ski patrol like bringing guests on patrol sweeps at the end of the day, demonstrations with resorts’ highly trained avalanche dog and increased awareness about helmet use. After years of raising awareness about the importance of helmet use, 81 percent of last year’s visitors to ski areas wore helmets, including nearly 90 percent of children 17 and under.

At Aspen Snowmass, National Safety Month will feature a monthly schedule that rotates between mountains with a focus on global slope safety events and topics that are relevant to all mountains. Each mountain will showcase safety through an array of on-mountain demonstrations, contests, prizes, kid’s safety parties, avalanche dog drills, safety s’mores and more. Safety events will take place at Aspen Highlands January 5-11, Buttermilk January 12-18, Aspen Snowmass January 19-25 and Aspen Mountain January 26-31. For more information about Safety Month at Aspen Snowmass, visit http://www.aspensnowmass.com.

Skiing and snowboarding safely is important throughout the season. All skiers and snowboarders should know and abide by the Your Responsibility Code:

· Always stay in control, and be able to stop or avoid other people or objects.

· People ahead of you have the right of way. It is your responsibility to avoid them.

· You must not stop where you obstruct a trail, or are not visible from above.

· Whenever starting downhill or merging into a trail, look uphill and yield to others.

· Always use devices to help prevent runaway equipment.

· Observe all posted signs and warnings. Keep off closed trails and out of closed areas.

· Prior to using any lift, you must have the knowledge and ability to load, ride and unload safely.