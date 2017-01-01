Aspen Skiing Co. says its proprietary mobile app will deliver whole new level of info to customers | AspenTimes.com

Aspen Skiing Co. launched a new mobile app last week that will give its customers better access to information and eventually allow them to track advanced statistics, like the vertical feet they traveled.

The Aspen Snowmass app is current available only for iPhone operating systems. An Android version is under development and expected soon, according to Skico. The app for iPhones can be downloaded at the iTunes store.

Skico previously had an app available through a partner. After exploring options, it decided to develop its own in-resort app and started working on it about six months ago, according to Christian Knapp, Skico vice president of marketing.

“There are very few resorts outside of Vail that have a proprietary app,” Knapp said.

Vail Resorts unveiled its EpicMix app for the 2010-11 season. It enhanced the app last season with EpicMix Time, which provides crowd-sourced, real-time information on lift-line waits.

Skiers and snowboarders at Aspen and Snowmass don’t usually have to worry about lift lines, but the Aspen Snowmass app provides a bevy of information on nearly everything related to conditions at Skico’s four ski areas. The snow conditions report provides snow total by mountain along with trail and lift status.

The grooming report lists all groomed trails by mountain and also organizes them by the lift area they are associated with.

The weather report displays current weather at each mountain plus the five-day forecast.

Mobile users can look at the mountain cams for each of the ski areas.

The interactive maps require GPS to work as accurately as possible. The map will center itself on the location of the user and mark the exact location with an icon.

Skico’s website information on the new app said a later version will allow tracking of vertical feet skied.

The company also plans a rewards program.

“We want to give you more than a pat on the back for all of your skiing and riding accomplishments this season!” the website says. “You can look forward to cool stuff, like demo discounts and credit towards our on-mountain restaurants.”

Skico is spreading the word about the app at http://www.aspensnowmass.com/app/mobile-app-faq.

