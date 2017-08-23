Aspen Skiing Co.’s Caring for Community Fund accepting applications

The Caring for Community Fund, governed and funded by Aspen Skiing Co. employees, is now accepting grant applications that support mental health services and reduce the stress of families and individuals living in poverty. The application deadline is Sept. 15 at 4:30 p.m.

The Caring for Community Fund is dedicated to serving the Roaring Fork Valley's neediest individuals and families by supporting human and social service organizations working from Aspen to Glenwood Springs. Grants will be focused on providing wrap around services and critical support that will enable low-income families and individuals to maintain employment and be self-sufficient.

The fund is supported by a 2-for-1 matching commitment offered to employees from Skico. The fund is directed by an employee board, meeting periodically to review grant applications and award funds to the most deserving. Employees who have never before given away money are deeply engaged in the process, learning about issues impacting their neighbors' quality of life. They decide where to direct their co-workers donations. Long after an employee serves on the board, many will continue to play active roles in the organizations and issues they learned about during their service.

Eligible organizations may include those providing child care services, mental health and addiction counseling, health care, affordable housing or access to any service helping people get back on their feet. Grant requests will be considered up to $5,000. The fund may consider larger requests if proposals clearly demonstrate a unique opportunity to make significant impact on issues of critical importance to the Roaring Fork Valley.

Applicants can request an electronic grant application, eligibility guidelines or more information from Matthew Hamilton at mhamilton@aspensnowmass.com. Completed applications should be emailed to that address.