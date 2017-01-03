Aspen Skiing Co. offers discounted Winter X Games ski passes for college students | AspenTimes.com

College students in Aspen for the Winter X Games will be able to ski for less than $44 a day.

Aspen Skiing Co. is offering its College X Pass, which is valid for two days during the games, for $87.

The pass is good at all four mountains – Snowmass, Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk, the home mountain of X Games Aspen. The pass will include a coupon for 35 percent off equipment rentals at Four Mountain Sports at Buttermilk.

The College X Pass is valid during X Games dates only, Jan. 26-29, and must be purchased by Jan. 25, 2017.

The College X Pass can be bought at http://www.aspensnowmass.com/collegexpass or by calling 877-713-6915. Purchasers must be 24 or younger and present a valid ID from an accredited four-year college at the time of pass pick-up. Only one pass is allowed per person. The College X Pass is a picture pass and is nontransferable, nonrefundable and unused days have no value. The discount coupon for rentals can be redeemed at any Four Mountain Sports with convenient locations at all four mountains.