Aspen Skiing Co. names new COO of hospitality | AspenTimes.com

Aspen Skiing Co. announced Wednesday the appointment of Alinio Azevedo as the new chief operating officer for the company's hospitality division.

The new role will oversee The Little Nell hotel at the base of Aspen Mountain as well as the Limelight Hotel Aspen, the recently opened Limelight Hotel Ketchum in Idaho, and the Limelight Hotel Snowmass, which is scheduled to open in November 2018.

Azevedo's previous experience includes positions at Loews Hotels and Resorts and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. He also worked at Ernst and Young in the Global Transaction Real Estate Group, as well as for Driftwood Hospitality Management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alinio to Aspen Skiing Co. and excited to see him thrive in his new role as the hospitality division of Aspen Skiing Co. continues to expand," Skico CEO Mike Kaplan said in a statement. "Alinio not only brings a breadth of hospitality experience to the job, but he is also a lifelong skier who will bring this passion and enthusiasm to our mountain community."

Azevedo will move from Miami to the Roaring Fork Valley this summer with his wife, Mariana, and their two children, Carolina and Alice.