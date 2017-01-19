Aspen Skiing Co. down 10% for early season, Colorado Ski Country off 8% | AspenTimes.com

Aspen Skiing Co. and Colorado Ski Country USA, a trade group for most of the ski resorts in Colorado, reported Thursday that skier visits during the opening weeks of the season were down compared to last season.

Aspen Skiing Co.’s early business was down 10 percent, according to spokesman Jeff Hanle.

Colorado Ski Country USA, which represents 22 member resorts, said cumulative skier visits were down 8 percent from opening day on Oct. 21 through Dec. 31.

The figure needs context, said Colorado Ski Country USA Public Affairs Manager Chris Linsmayer. The 2015-16 season started with a bang because of lots of early-season snowfall. Many resorts were able to open earlier than planned.

This season brought just the opposite. Openings were delayed at several resorts, including Aspen Mountain, because of a lack of early snow.

To emphasize the point, Colorado Ski Country noted in a news release that this year’s numbers were up 3 percent compared to the five-year average even though they lagged last season.

Aspen Skiing Co. officials believe the early season deficit can be overcome since the first reporting period covers such a small portion of Skico’s season.

“We are also down, driven by the late opening this season and the early opening last season,” Hanle said. “Destination business is strong, but we saw lower pass use due to the slow snow start.”

Both Aspen Skiing Co. and Colorado Sky Country USA said the momentum shifted in mid-December when the snow started falling.

“It was a strong holiday period,” Linsmayer said.

Hanle said overall business was strong during the holidays and pass use by locals has picked up in January.

This story will be updated.