Aspen Skico VP gives passionate address on climate to industry leaders

Last week in Keystone, a modern-day prophet on climate change addressed a room of several hundred High Country residents as they chomped away at their breakfasts, daring each of them to accept a simple challenge.

"I'm asking you to save civilization," he said unabashedly. "You're being asked to do a major thing and your response should be, 'Oooh, I don't know if I'm your person, I can barely wake up in the morning.' But the truth is history is replete with people of no power at all who have done incredible things."

The directive seemed straightforward enough to Auden Schendler, who is regarded by many as an oracle on the future of outdoor-centric life and sustaining human existence as we know it, but it was perhaps not the lesson attendees might have expected over their buffet bacon and eggs. However, if maintaining the mountain lifestyles they've come to enjoy is important, he said, the time to act is now.

"There's risk in not taking action vocally on climate," said Aspen Skiing Co.'s vice president of sustainability. "There's opportunity in moving (on it), and we can solve this problem."

Schendler, also the chair of the activist group Protect Our Winters, was the keynote for the annual winter season kickoff and he took the opportunity to present a grim yet optimistic portrayal of the ski industry's prospects if they don't collectively work to combat the warming of our globe. Efficiency-minded activities like swapping out light bulbs, no matter the scope, aren't going to do it alone.

"He's absolutely right, these are business decisions," said Gary Rodgers, president and CEO of Copper Mountain Resort. "These aren't really necessarily things that are going to change the world, but they're certainly the right decisions for our business."