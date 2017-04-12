Aspen Skico, KSL group to acquire Mammoth Resort properties, adding to Intrawest deal | AspenTimes.com

In another move to add to its holdings, the newly formed entity of Aspen Skiing Co. and KSL Capital plans to acquire Mammoth Resorts and its four California mountains, the resorts announced Wednesday morning.

No price for the deal was announced. Mammoth Resorts — which owns Mammoth Mountain Ski, Snow Summit, Bear Mountain and June Mountain — as a group hosted more than 2 million skier visits last season.

Earlier this week, Skico and KSL joined in an effort to buy Intrawest Resort Holdings, which includes Steamboat and Winter Park ski areas, for $1.5 billion. KSL Capital, which is based in Denver, also owns California’s Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows ski area.

Aspen Skiing Co. President and CEO Mike Kaplan said the four ski areas being added to the fold are “extraordinary properties” that bring distinctive qualities to the mix.

“Mammoth is a special place. The landscape is spectacular, the mountain is phenomenal and the place is in constant motion,” Kaplan said. “Whether it's the vibrant park and pipe scene, the high quality alpine racing programs, or excellent mountain biking, Mammoth has it all. At the same time, Bear and Snow Summit serve local skiers perhaps better than anyone in the industry with high quality skiing and riding right on the doorstep of Southern California.

Mammoth was established in 1948. Bear Mountain and Snow Summit were added to the lineup at Mammoth Resorts in 2014. Joining the new venture led by Aspen Skiing Co. and KSL is “the next logical chapter in the story of Mammoth Resorts,” said Mammoth Resorts chairman and CEO Rusty Gregory. “This new platform, built around a collective passion for the mountains and our commitment to the people who visit, work and live there, is exactly what the ski resort business needs. I am excited about the future prospects for Mammoth Resorts, our people and this new enterprise."

Mammoth Resorts will honor the existing season passes that are currently on sale for 2017-18. It is part of the Mountain Collective Pass that was organized by Aspen Skiing Co.

Kaplan previously said that no special pass for the resorts under the Skico-KSL umbrella will be available next season. He said it hasn’t been determined yet what will be offered for a collective pass, if anything, in future seasons.

KSL Capital Partners CEO Eric Resnick said the merged company will provide advantages for Mammoth’s customers.

"This transaction will allow the combined company to better serve Mammoth's loyal customers while at the same time exposing these world class resorts to a broader audience,” Resnick said. “Mammoth Resorts does so many things well. We are excited to learn from their talented team."

A Starwood Capital Group controlled affiliate has owned a majority interest in Mammoth Resorts for 12 years, according to the news release. Starwood is a private alternative investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, energy infrastructure and oil and gas.

Starwood Capital made chairlift upgrades and purchased Bear Mountain and Snow Summit to help cement Mammoth Resorts’ position in Southern California, according to Starwood CEO and Chairman Barry Sternlicht.

“We had greater plans for Mammoth but the Great Recession and then some less favorable weather interfered with our strategic aspirations in a finite lift investment vehicle,” Sternlicht said. “We know Aspen and KSL have the experience, commitment and balance sheet to help make our vision a reality.”

Mammoth Resorts also owns the Tamarack Lodge and Resort, Mammoth Mountain Inn, Juniper Springs Resort, the Village Lodge, Mammoth Mountain Bike Park, Snow Summit Bike Park, Mammoth Snowmobile Adventures, Sierra Star Golf Course, and Bear Mountain Golf Course.

Both transactions are set to close by the end of the third quarter of this year.

This is a developing story that will be updated.