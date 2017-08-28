Aspen ski instructor, artist Angus Graham dies in Oregon car crash

A local artist and ski instructor died Friday in a single-vehicle crash in southwest Oregon, Aspen Skiing Co. officials said Monday afternoon.

Angus Graham, 35, was killed when his car went off a steep embankment near Glendale, Oregon, according to the Douglas County (Ore.) Sheriff’s Office.

Graham started working at Skico's ski and snowboard schools in December 2008 and became "one of the schools highly regarded trainers and mentors," ski and snowboard school manager Andy Docken said.

His sister, Kate, posted on Facebook that Graham drove to Oregon from Colorado to watch the solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

Kate described her brother, whom she last spoke with Thursday, as "a man of deep, deep faith, love, light and kindness."

According to Douglas County officials, a passerby called at 1 p.m. Saturday saying he found a car off the road. When authorities arrived to the scene, they were able to get down to the 2017 Subaru Outback and found Graham, who was wearing his seatbelt.

Because of the “complexity of the recovery and out of concern for responder safety” the recovery was delayed until Sunday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Officials said Graham’s body was safely removed Sunday by the Douglas County Search and Rescue’s Mountain Rescue.

Graham moved to the Roaring Fork Valley “to be a full-time potter” in the summer of 2008 upon earning his post-baccalaureate certificate from The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, according to his online bio.

He worked at the Studio for Arts and Works in Carbondale, where he most recently resided.

Along with teaching at all four Skico mountains, Graham worked with the Rocky Mountain Division of the Professional Ski Instructors of America.

"He was always willing to engage in conversations that took us further in our learning, and Angus was never shy about sharing his thoughts on growth and love," Docken said in a statement. "He pushed his limits, both spiritually and physically in the world of ski instruction, and challenged us all to be our better selves every day."

This is a developing story that will be updated.