Aspen Science Center names David Houggy president | AspenTimes.com

Aspen Science Center has hired David Houggy as president, the nonprofit announced Monday.

Houggy has been on the board of directors for four years and recently served in a volunteer capacity as president. Houggy will also continue as a member of the board, which is led by longtime board Chairman Mike Simmons.

"We are very excited to bring David on in this new, more formal capacity," Simmons said. "His experience running the nonprofit Buddy Program, his engineering physics background and his business strategy expertise make him ideal for this role, and we are very optimistic about the future of Aspen Science Center. Under David's leadership, we have already expanded our staff, refocused our programs, including our new Preschool Education Program and rebranded the organization."

Prior to this role, Houggy was the executive director at the Buddy Program. He holds a bachelor's of science and a master's of engineering in applied and engineering physics,as well as an MBA in strategy and finance from the University of Chicago.

"I am very excited about this evolution of my role at Aspen Science Center," Houggy said. "When I moved here in 2012, I soon became aware of Aspen Science Center and knew I had to be involved. Given all of the riches of Aspen, it is clear to me that we should also have a world-class science center, focused on promoting public scientific education in the valley. I intend to help make that vision a reality. We have much work to do."