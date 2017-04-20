Aspen Rugby Club still looking for host families this summer | AspenTimes.com

The Gentlemen of Aspen Rugby Club again is making a plea to area residents who might be able to accommodate a player for the summer.

"We are looking for rent. We are looking for 10 to 12 beds. Basically it would be a host family situation," said Bo Buck, a board member with the club. "We are just looking forward to a good summer. I think we have a really good crew of kids."

Most Aspen Rugby Club players — who go by Ruggers — come just for the summer months to play with the team. Some are coming from universities across the country, while others are coming from different countries altogether.

Players begin arriving in mid-May and stay through mid-August, where many head back to school. With that short of a time frame, it's difficult to find short-term housing options, affordable or not, for the Ruggers.

"When someone is coming into town just for the season to play rugby, they are more than happy to work," Buck said, adding the sort of jobs they are likely to get won't be of the high-paying variety. "The kids would come in and they would be expected to do what they would do to help out the family, where it's dishes or whatever else."

Buck is expecting to have 18 to 20 Ruggers in town this summer, and is hoping to find at least a dozen homes. He said countries represented include Zimbabwe, Ireland, England and South Africa, while universities include Louisiana State and Middle Tennessee State.

This will be a particularly big season for Aspen Rugby Club, as it will host the 50th annual Aspen Ruggerfest in September. Many of the players who leave in August hope to return for the Sept. 14 to 17 tournament, one of the largest of its kind in the country.

"It should be big; it should be fun. We are looking to have 50 teams for the 50th," Buck said. "We do have a good mix of kids, whether it be international or out of university. We kind of recruited on personality and attitude as well as playmanship. We really think we can be looking at a nice program."

The club plans to host a gathering of host families in May as well as an end of the season barbecue. To inquire about hosting one of the Ruggers this summer, Buck said to email him at bobuck59@gmail.com or call him at 970-618-9938.

For more on the club, visit http://www.aspenrugby.com.

acolbert@aspentimes.com