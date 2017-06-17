Aspen Rugby Club gets forfeit win over Gunnison | AspenTimes.com

The first few months of the summer often come with a bit of a learning curve for the Gentlemen of Aspen Rugby Club. There are many pieces to the puzzle, and it's going to take some time to figure out where they all should go.

"There are a lot of boys from different countries and from all throughout the States that are coming together," Gents' player Darren Barth said. "So it's a lot of different cultures and different personalities that you have to bring together. Everyone's got a good attitude and has come to play."

The Gents hosted Gunnison Saturday in Willits in what was supposed to be their second match of the summer, although it ended in an official forfeit, as Gunnison couldn't field a full team. Still, the players made the most of it, playing a series of 10 vs. 10 scrimmages. Aspen fielded two teams, and loaned a few players to Gunnison who made up the third team.

"We ended up playing a 10s style rugby, the shorter version, just to sort of one, give everyone some game time," Aspen coach Will Herborn said. "It's a bit of preparation leading up to Denver 7s next week. Kind of a bit of a fitness push out and get guys working on their communication and defense."

The Gents did get a full match in last weekend, beating Glenwood Springs 57-20 at Glenwood Park. The forfeit against Gunnison makes Aspen 2-0 on the season.

"Playing downvalley was really hard. Not used to those kind of temperatures," Barth said. "But the game was played in good spirits. It was a nice, tough game. It was hard. The boys played well. Definitely a lot to work on, but that will come in the coming weeks."

Next, the Gents will send a pair of teams to the Denver 7s tournament next weekend. There is still hope of putting together a contest July 1 in Aspen, although nothing is finalized. Otherwise, the Gents won't play at home again until hosting Vail on July 22 at Wagner Park.

"A lot of potential — some things to work on," Herborn said of the early-season play. "Just sort of getting the combinations right for the team."

