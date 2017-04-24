Rotary looking for fast-talking high schoolers | AspenTimes.com

What high school student wouldn't want $1,000? Or even $250?

The Rotary Club of Aspen is hosting its second annual Extemporaneous Speech Competition next month, and the top prize is $1,000. It is open to all high school students from Aspen to Rifle, and students do not need to be involved in speech, drama, debate or any other classes/clubs that utilize public speaking.

Extemporaneous speaking is a limited-preparation, competition speech event and is based on research and original analysis.

The topics may range from political to environmental, legal to ethical questions. The student will pick their topic, have 30 minutes to prepare a persuasive speech no longer than five minutes. It will be deliver it to a panel of "warm, non-threatening, enthusiastic and impartial judges," contest chair Robin Smith said.

The first round is May 9 at Aspen Meadows, but deadline to enter is May 2.

The finals are May 11 during the weekly meeting of the Aspen Rotary Club. In addition to the first-place prize, second place will receive $500 and third $250.

To sign up, send your name, school and age to Robin Smith at robin@meridianjewelers.com or call Robin at 970-379-8340.