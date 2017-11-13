Aspen restaurant bb’s sells remainder of lease to unnamed group

The owner of bb's Kitchen has sold the Aspen restaurant to an undisclosed buyer, according to a news release issued Monday.

Owner Bruce Berger sold his eatery's remaining 13 years on its lease to an out-of-town group "who wish to remain anonymous for now so they can make their own announcement in the near future," the release says.

The new owners plan to remodel the Cooper Avenue restaurant and will re-open after the winter season.

"We've had a successful 7-year run, and it is not without a bit of sadness that I've decided to sell the business," Berger said.

He will continue to work with his son in the real estate development company.