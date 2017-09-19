Aspen popup Outdoor Voices extends its lease through Sept. 2018

The active-wear brand Outdoor Voices, which operates a pop up store in town, will maintain its Aspen presence for at least another year, it was announced Tuesday.

The retailer has extended its lease to remain at its 625 E. Hyman Ave. through September 2018.

Outdoor Voices founder and CEO Tyler Haney opened five stores in four U.S. cities in less than three years. The success of Outdoor Voice's first three pop-ups — one in Austin and two in New York — led to permanent stores in each location.

This summer, Haney, 27, launched her fourth pop-up in Aspen, followed by another location in Los Angeles.

In Outdoor Voices Aspen's first week, it garnered three times the revenue than its other three location's opening weeks, Haney said.

"Aspen was a record-setter for us in terms of engagement and revenue," Haney told The Aspen Times in early August. "It's pretty incredible."

In addition to its retail component, Outdoor Voices hosts free programming and communal events, such as its joggers' club, pilates classes to dog-walking and "stroller roller" meetings.

For more on Outdoor Voices' Aspen location, visit http://www.outdoorvoices.com/pages/visit-us-aspen.