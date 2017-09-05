Aspen, Pitkin County under air quality advisory because of western wildfires

Pitkin County is under an air quality advisory until 9 a.m. Wednesday because of smoke from wildfires in northwest Colorado and other states.

A haze has been hanging over the Roaring Fork Valley and the Aspen area since the weekend but became more noticeable Tuesday. The Colorado Department of Public Health issued the advisory at 2 p.m. Tuesday for Pitkin as well as Moffat, Routt, Grand, Jackson, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Eagle, Mesa, Delta and Gunnison counties.

Aircraft reported Tuesday morning the Deep Creek Fire in west Routt County had consumed 2,089 acres.

“The heaviest smoke impacts will be felt in areas directly downwind from wildfires in Routt County, including the Steamboat Springs area, and also all the local valleys of the advisory area where smoke will likely settle overnight,” CDPHE said in a statement.

The agency suggests anyone with heart disease or respiratory illnesses and the very young and the elderly stay inside if the smoke remains. CDPHE also suggests limiting outside activities for those in good health.

“Occasional smoke will continue to be transported from fires in the northwestern U.S. and western Canada into Colorado,” the CDPHE said. “The heaviest smoke impacts on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be in the Front Range. … However, all of Colorado will occasionally be impacted by wildfire smoke.”