Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority rolls out upgraded website

The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority has a new and improved website.

The city announced the launch in a statement issued Thursday, touting it as a "user-friendly website where its customers can more easily find information and fill out forms."

The upgrade to http://www.apcha.org is the first one made in 15 years, the city said.

The new site allows users the ability to locate every deed-restricted property in the housing authority's inventory, the opportunity for current owners to complete and submit requalification affidavits and fill out customer feedback forms and compliance concerns, and electronically fill out PDF applications. Other new features include up-to-date listings and notifications for available sales and rental units, current lottery results, a calendar of events and meetings, a listing area for free-market and deed-restricted available rooms and improved search capabilities, the city said.

"APCHA's new website is an important step toward modernizing and automating APCHA's systems, processes and services in order to provide better customer service to the public," said APCHA Executive Director Mike Kosdrosky.