Aspen Music Festival leader Alan Fletcher honored by New York Youth Symphony

Aspen Music Festival and School president and CEO Alan Fletcher has been named the recipient of the Theodore L. Kesselman Award for Arts Education by the New York Youth Symphony. He will be honored at the symphony's 55th annual benefit gala Oct. 24 in New York.

The award was established by the New York Youth Symphony in 1995 to recognize significant dedication by an individual or organization making outstanding contributions in nurturing young people in the arts. It is named in memory of Theodore L. Kesselman, who served as board president of the New York Youth Symphony from 1985 to 1994. Past recipients of the award include Leonard Slatkin, Alan Gilbert, Zarin Mehta, Marta Casals Istomin, Joseph W. Polisi, John Corigliano and Midori.

Before assuming his current position as president and CEO of the AMFS in 2006, Fletcher served as professor of music and head of the School of Music at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. Fletcher also spent 16 years at the New England Conservatory of Music, serving successively as faculty, dean, provost and senior vice president.