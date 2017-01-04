Aspen meetings to focus on land-use revisions | AspenTimes.com

The Aspen City Council and the Community Development Department will meet in public over the next month as efforts continue to wind down the ban on commercial land-use applications by the end of February.

The moratorium is scheduled to end Feb. 28 so city leaders can effectively match the Land Use Code with the Aspen Area Community Plan.

As part of the process, the council is considering six ordinance and revisions to the Commercial Design and Historic Preservation Guidelines and Standards. The ordinances cover commercial and residential use mix, development dimensional standards, commercial design, view plane regulations, off-street parking and growth management.

The topics will be addressed over the course of the following meetings scheduled this month: January 9 – City Council Meeting (5 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall)

Jan. 10, 5 p.m. – City Council meeting, Council Chambers, City Hall)

Jan. 11, 4:30 p.m. – Historic Preservation Commission meeting, Sister Cities Room, City Hall

Jan. 17 , noon – Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, Sister Cities Room, City Hall

Jan. 23, 5 p.m. – City Council meeting , Council Chambers, City Hall

Jan. 24, 5 p.m.– City Council meeting, Council Chambers, City Hall

These meetings are scheduled to be the last opportunities for the public to participate in the Land-Use Code/Aspen Area Community Plan coordination process. Residents may also visit http://www.aspencommunitycoice.com or email aacp@cityofaspen.com to submit comments or questions on the proposed ordinances.