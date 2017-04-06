Aspen mayoral questionnaire, part 4: Lift 1 area a concern for mayoral hopefuls | AspenTimes.com

Editor's note: This is the fourth of a five-part questionnaire for the two mayoral candidates in the May election — incumbent Steve Skadron and challenger Lee Mulcahy. The series concludes Friday. Mail ballots will be sent out April 10, the same day The Aspen Times launches its five-part series of questions for the six candidates vying for the two open seats on Aspen City Council.

Today's question: Does the Lift 1 side of Aspen Mountain need capital improvements such as a new restaurant, lodge and chairlift, or is it fine the way it is now?

Steve Skadron

I'm not sure Aspen "needs" more of anything. That said, I support efforts to move the lift lower, make a great public space and capture Aspen's historic ski roots.

Lee Mulcahy

Yes, yes, and yes! The current mayor and I started working for Aspen Skiing Co. at the same time over 20 years ago. We were both servants; he was in room service and I was a pool boy. My subsequent job of teaching snowboarding (and skiing) for Skico for 15 years was one of the most amazing jobs I've ever had, and the memories of skiing with students, who later became friends, on Aspen Mountain's Lift 1 side and elsewhere, will last a lifetime. I feel so blessed and am grateful to the Crowns to have had the unique opportunity.

With that said, Skico should be further congratulated by the truly tremendous job they did over World Cup and the Crowns' parallel efforts to keep Aspen's future as a venue for the greatest ski racing in the world. As a community, we must join hands with Skico to make the changes the FIS requests in order to correct the deficiencies on the Lift 1A side recently addressed by FIS Secretary General Sarah Lewis and the U.S. Ski Association.

The good news is that "Lewis offered encouraging words, calling community turnout for the event proof that ski racing is in Aspen's DNA; (but) offsetting the encouraging words were some very pointed and constructively critical remarks concerning the Lift 1A side," as reported by Aspen Daily News columnist Paul Menter.

Lastly, as The Aspen Times' Scott Condon has written, my late father got the communities of the Roaring Fork and Texas involved in humanitarian water efforts in the rift valley of Kenya. Bud Mulcahy passed shortly before the mayor's housing department sued to evict us from the house he tirelessly worked with me building, on his hands and knees.

I'd like to invite everyone to drop by tomorrow after 6 p.m. to hear my mom's current presentation of our newest water well and community efforts in Kapkesembe. (It's at 53 Forge in Burlingame Ranch — 429.8797 — the first house on the right next to the million-dollar park — as you enter the Ranch).