Aspen man with arrest history goes to DA’s office threatening attitude leads to felony

A local man with a history of arrests that includes stealing a defibrillator was taken into custody Thursday for showing up drunk and belligerent at the District Attorney's Office, a felony violation of his bail bond.

A prosecutor in the office called police and triggered a panic alarm after Jeremiah Casper, 40, entered and told the office manager he "needed to see what the DA on my case looks like," according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

"DA (Sarah) Oszczakiewicz interpreted Casper's statement as a threat," the affidavit states.

Casper was most recently arrested in June for attempting to steal alcohol and meat from a Snowmass Village hotel. Oszczakiewicz, who is prosecuting that case, told Aspen police she exited her office and told Casper she couldn't speak to him because he's represented by an attorney and he needed to leave immediately, according to the affidavit written by Aspen police Officer Ryan Turner.

Casper responded to the request by saying something like, "Oh, there it is," referring to Oszczakiewicz as an "it," the affidavit states. Casper initially declined to leave when asked, but eventually exited the office.

However, Oszczakiewicz smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Casper, which is not allowed under his bail bond conditions, and he was later arrested for violating that bond. Casper declined to submit to a portable breath test.

Casper is on probation for felony drunken driving from Eagle County and was convicted of felony menacing in 2005, assault in 2013, theft in 2015 and two counts of disorderly conduct in 2016, Oszczakiewicz said in June.

Casper admitted to stealing a defibrillator in April 2015 from Base Village in Snowmass, but claimed it was because he was having a medical emergency.

