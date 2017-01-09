Aspen lecture on marijuana is Jan. 21 | AspenTimes.com

A child psychiatrist at Columbia University will speak about the effects of marijuana on the developing brain at an upcoming lecture in Aspen.

Dr. Amir Levine will present his research study, “Is Marijuana Safe for Children and Adolescents?” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Aspen District Theater.

The presentation is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, visit http://www.principalsforprinciples.org.