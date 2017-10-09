Aspen Hall of Fame’s 2018 class includes Lester Crown and others

For the first time in its 30-plus years, the Aspen Hall of Fame is inducting a full-time musician as part of the Class of 2018, organizers announced Monday.

Bobby Mason, who came to Aspen in 1969 for a two-week gig and never left, will be joined by Lester Crown, whose family owns Aspen Skiing Co., and Bob and Carolyn "Tee" Child in the Class of 2018, who will be honored Jan. 20 at a banquet at the Hotel Jerome. They join 104 members of the community already in the hall, which was established in 1986.

"Each of these people has contributed immensely to the cultural heritage of the Aspen-Snowmass communities. They have left a lasting legacy that we can all be proud of," Aspen Hall of Fame founder and board President Jeanette Darnauer said in the statement. "I am thrilled because I have personally known and respected each of these individuals for decades."

The inductees were selected by the 16-person board of directors.

After settling into Aspen as his home, Mason continued to tour with John Denver, The Eagles, Jimmy Buffet and others. But, the board said Mason's "light shines brightest in Aspen, though, where he is truly the heart and soul of the local music scene. He found genuine joy, collaborating and performing with every notable local musician in town."

Crown bought 50 percent ownership of Aspen Skiing Co. in 1985 and became sole owner in 1993, in a joint partnership with Gerald Hines. The Crown family also has played a large role in keeping the Aspen Institute's presence in town in the late 1980s when there were talks of moving it to Crestone.

Recommended Stories For You

Bob and Tee Child, who are being inducted posthumously, were involved in a number of environmental and land-use issues. Bob served as a Pitkin County commissioner as well as on a number of boards in the valley and the Western Slope.

Tee also did environmental work and for many years as a typesetter and proofreader for The Aspen Times and the Rocky Mountain Institute, where she also served on the first board of directors. She helped start the Basalt Library, volunteered at the Aspen hospital and was a member of the Basalt Band Mothers, the Basalt Literary Sorosis Club and the Basalt Homemaker's Club.

For more information on the banquet and a complete list of all inductees since 1987 go to http://www.aspenhalloffame.org.