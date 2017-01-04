Aspen food tax refunds available | AspenTimes.com

Aspen residents who lived within the city limits for all of 2016 and are registered voters are eligible for a $50 food sales tax refund, including their dependents. Residents 65 or older and residents who are legally blind are eligible for additional refund payments.

All applicants are required to be a registered voter in the city of Aspen by Jan. 1, 2016, to qualify for the refund. Limited exceptions for persons barred from registering to vote may qualify.

The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. April 17. No postmarks will be accepted after the deadline.

For more information or to complete an application, visit http://www.aspenpitkin.com/Departments/Finance-City-of-Aspen/Food-Sales-Tax-Refunds/. Applications are also available at the Finance Department window, first floor of City Hall at 130 S. Galena St., or by calling Finance at 970-920-5040.