Aspen flight to Denver evacuated on DIA taxiway after engine fire | AspenTimes.com

 Aspen flight to Denver evacuated on DIA taxiway after engine fire

Fire broke out in a SkyWest regional jet as it arrived Sunday afternoon at Denver International Airport, and passengers and crew had to be evacuated as the plane sat on a taxiway.

There were no injuries.

The SkyWest 5869 arrived at DIA from Aspen at 2:15 p.m., said Heath Montgomery, airport spokesman.

The 65 people aboard were evacuated and taken by bus to the terminal. The Denver Fire Department extinguished the blaze, Montgomery said.


