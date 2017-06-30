Aspen fireworks show canceled for Fourth of July | AspenTimes.com

There won't be any bombs bursting in air in Aspen for Independence Day, the Aspen Fire Protection District announced Thursday.

The traditional show of fireworks, which are shot off from halfway up the Little Nell run on Aspen Mountain, poses too much of a threat to an area that has seen little precipitation in the past few weeks, according to a statement from the Aspen Fire Protection District.

"This decision was not an easy one but after we looked first hand at the vegetation in the display area and discussed our concerns with our neighboring fire districts and the Pitkin County sheriff, we decided it was the right thing to do in the spirit of safety," the statement says. Other city events are still planned throughout the day.

The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office also announced a stage 1 fire restriction for the area effective midnight Saturday.

"The fuel moisture content of trees, grass and brush is significantly low and at risk of a devastating fire," the statement says.

A stage 1 fire restriction prohibits "building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire except within a developed recreation site or improved site to include a fire ring/pit."

In essence, this means campfires are only permitted in developed campsites in established fire pits or rings. Personal fireworks also are banned.

Earlier this week, Snowmass canceled its fireworks show at the request of the Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District due to dry weather. They are hosting a community gathering from 7:30-9:30 p.m. to watch the sunset from the Base Village.