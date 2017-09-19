Aspen Filmfest announces 2017 lineup of 20 films

From food waste in the western world to an animated adventure about a guitar-playing dog in Tibet, the Aspen Filmfest lineup announced Tuesday sweeps across many genres of cinema.

The 20 films selected for the 39th annual festival were chosen out of hundreds screened, organizers said. Along with the movies there will be two panel discussions with an emphasis on women in film during the six-day filmfest, which opens Oct. 3 at the Wheeler Opera House.

"Thanks to our renowned programmer, Jane Schoettle, we boast some of the hottest titles of the year from world-class film festivals," Aspen Film executive director Susan Wrubel said in the news release. "We are presenting films from all corners of the Earth, including Mongolia, Israel, Italy, New Zealand and the U.S. We delve into the history of innovative women, examine faith or lack thereof and celebrate diversity."

The festival opens with the documentary "Zuzana: Music is Life," which explores the life of 90-year-old world-famous harpsicordist Zuzana Ruzickova. Born in then Czechoslovakia, she was sent to concentration camps as a teenager before liberation in April 1945, but became a target of the Communists in the Czech Republic. The movie looks at how she persevered to become a well-respected musician and teacher.

The documentary "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" looks at food habits and how people can change their ways. World famous chef Anthony Bourdain is the executive producer and incorporated in the film are chefs Dan Barber, Mario Batali, Massimo Bottura and Danny Bowien.

Other titles include films that are screening around the world such as "Lady Bird," "The Upside" and "The Florida Project" as well as the independent drama "The Keeping Hours."

One film with an Aspen tie is the story of Hedy Lamarr, the 1940s actress who many saw as just a silver-screen siren but who was deeply interested in science and world thinkers. "Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story" looks at her life away from acting. Born in Austria, she and her husband owned a home in Aspen in the 1950s and it became a respite from Hollywood.

On the lighter side, "Rock Dog" is an adaptation of Zheng Jun's novel "Tibetan Rock Dog" and tells the story of a Tibetan Mastiff who follows his dream of being a musician. The movie, directed by Oscar-nominated animator Ash Brannon, includes the voices of Luke Wilson, Eddie Izzard, Lewis Black and Kenan Thompson.

The first panel on Oct. 4 — titled "Say Her Name: Bringing Accomplished Women of History Forward to a New Generation" — features the directors from the documentaries "Zuzana: Music Is Life" and "Letters From Baghdadi." The second discussion is Oct. 7 with producer Adam Haggiag of "Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story."

Tickets for the festival go on sale Thursday for Aspen Film members and Saturday for the general public.

Films will be shown at the Wheeler Opera House and ISIS Theatre in Aspen and the Crystal Theater in Carbondale. For more information, go to aspenfilm.org.