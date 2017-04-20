Aspen faithful holding Holocaust remembrance service | AspenTimes.com

The Aspen Jewish Congregation and Aspen Chapel will honor Yom Hashoah, also known as Holocaust Remembrance Day, with a joint Shabbat service from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today at Aspen Chapel, located at 77 Meadowood Drive.

The service is titled "Finding a Language of Respect in our Political Landscape: A Conversation with Worship in Honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day."

A panel discussion moderated by Rabbi David Segal of the Aspen Jewish Congregation will address how to find a language of respect when speaking to people who hold different views other than our own.

The Aspen Interfaith Choir, led by Cantor Rollin Simmons and Barbara Lynn Bloemsma, will perform. Children from both congregations will be invited to share their hopes and aspirations for the future, and Nicholas Vesey, minister at the Aspen Chapel, will lead a guided meditation.

The event is free and open to the public. A reception will follow.