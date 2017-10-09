Aspen employee-housing project moves forward

Other city council business

• The second Monday of October officially become Indigenous Peoples Day after members of City Council unanimously voted in support of Resolution 138.

“What I really embrace is the opportunity to honor the Ute people who nurtured our valley,” said Mayor Steve Skadron.

The city does not acknowledge Columbus Day, hence Monday’s meeting. However, Aspen banks were closed because of the federal holiday.

Aspen resident Lorrie Winnerman suggested the city is treading a slippery slope by adding Indigenous Peoples Day.

“We’re being bullied by people,” she said. “Everybody has an axe to grind.” Winnerman said Columbus is being unfairly portrayed as a purveyor of genocide, slavery and rape because “indigenous people of the world, and America, were not pollyanna. If you read what they did to the people they captured, including the slaves they took. … But I think if you give up Columbus Day to make it Indigenous People Day, you should know that it’s clearly repulsive what these people did to the people they captured.”

Myrin reminded Winnerman that the city does not recognize Columbus Day and adding Indigenous Peoples Day “doesn’t exclude us from doing something else down the road.”

Deanne Vitrac-Kessler, the founder of the Aspen Ute Foundation, said she hopes to have Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Aspen in the future with Utes participating as well.

“This is a message of love and hope and stopping a symbol that brings bad feelings and prevents people from healing and coming together,” she said.

• The continuance of the public hearing for the Boomerang proposal, which was scheduled for Monday, was postponed to Nov. 13 in order to give the applicant more time to make revisions to the project.

Marshall Tycher and Eric Witmondt, both of whom are developers from New Jersey, have the property on 500 block of West Hopkins under contract to buy from Aspen FSP ABR LLC, but only if the City Council signs off on their request to making slight modifications to approvals the redevelopment won in 2006.

Those changes, which the council has already heard, include increasing the average unit size from 812 square feet to 1,040 square feet. A reduction in the number of lodge units from the approved number of 29 to 23 has also been requested, while the number of lodge keys, 47, would remain the same. Also included are five free-market residential units, two affordable-housing units and underground parking for 32 vehicles.