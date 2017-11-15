Aspen, Elk Mountains should see about foot of snow from approaching storm

A winter storm approaching Colorado could drop more than a foot of snow in the central mountain areas, including the Elk Mountains and Aspen area.

The National Weather Service late Wednesday night issued a winter storm watch for much of the central mountains starting Thursday evening and lasting into early Saturday.

The watch calls for "6 to 14 inches, with localized amounts up to 18 inches," above 8,000 feet by Saturday morning and wind gusts up to 45 mph.

After a low in the upper 30s overnight Thursday, the Aspen forecast calls for rain and possible thunderstorms Friday during the day then "becoming all snow after 7 p.m.," according to the weather service. The low is forecast for 19 degrees into Saturday with northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

According to the NWS office in Grand Junction, a cold front from the northwest "will bring snowfall to all mountainous terrain" starting late Thursday night. Snowfall totals will "generally be in the 6 to 12 inch range for the mountains. Valley rain for the northern and central valleys will be common."

Winter Storm Watches are in effect for the mountains of western Colorado Thursday night and Friday. Snowfall accumulations may exceed one foot in some areas. Be sure to check the latest forecast before traveling across W CO or E UT. #cowx #utwx pic.twitter.com/uqZQY7fOlK — NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) November 16, 2017

This should be good news for skiers with Aspen Mountain and Snowmass planned to open next week on Thanksgiving. Snowmaking operations started last week but have been on and off with the warmer weather.

The pending storm likely means the closing of Independence Pass for the season. The Colorado Department of Transportation said last week the pass would stay open until the "next weather event."