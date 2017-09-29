Aspen developer, ex-girlfriend settle lawsuit

Aspen developer Nikos Hecht and his ex-girlfriend have agreed to confidentially settle her lawsuit against him, her lawyer said Friday.

Jennifer Altman, a Florida attorney and one of several lawyers representing Brooke Warfel, confirmed the settlement and said the case was to be dismissed Friday. However, she said she could not discuss the settlement because it was confidential.

"I can't talk about it," she said. "I have no comment."

A phone message left for one of Hecht's attorneys in Denver was not returned Friday.

Warfel filed the lawsuit in March 2016, about a month after Hecht pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment in a domestic violence case from August 2015 involving Warfel. She alleged in the suit that Hecht physically and mentally abused her, turned her into a drug addict and manipulated her into having two abortions.

Pitkin County Judge Erin Fernandez-Ely sentenced Hecht to two years probation in February 2016 in the domestic violence case.

Further versions of Warfel's complaint against Hecht — field in a third amended complaint in June — alleged that Hecht drugged her with fentanyl patches but told her they were "Icy-Hot patches." The two sides were fighting in dueling motions about the fentanyl issue this month before U.S. Magistrate Kristin Mix noted Tuesday in online court filings that the two parties had indicated they had settled.