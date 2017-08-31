Aspen collections for Hurricane Harvey fill fire station bay

Firefighters at the Aspen station had to clear out a bay Thursday to make room for all of the goods donated for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The station began taking donations at 8:30 a.m. and clothes, blankets and other items rolled in from the get-go.

"It's pretty incredible," Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine said Thursday afternoon. "People have been coming by all day. One person gave a $500 gift card for the thrift shop."

If you missed out on Thursday collections, there will a fundraiser next week in Snowmass.

Clark's Market Snowmass will host an event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 8 to raise money to send to the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund. The market will make a matching donation on all of the proceeds collected, manager Allison Morrison said Thursday.

Free hot dogs will be given to people making a donation of any amount (dry good are not being accepted), and the market will have its smoker fired up. Checks need to made out to the American Red Cross with notation that it is for the Hurricane Harvey relief, Morrison said.

Recommended Stories For You

For more, call Clark's Market Snowmass at 923-9575.