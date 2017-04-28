Aspen candidates hit final stretch | AspenTimes.com

* Both are running for mayor. Skadron is the incumbent.

Here’s a look at how much money candidates for Aspen City Council and mayor reported having though Thursday. The election is Tuesday.

Aspen residents might get a knock-and-talk visit from some City Council and mayoral candidates or at least a campaign flier taped to their home doors this weekend before Election Day.

From campaign signs to political advertisements, someone has to pay for it, and it typically comes from candidates' supporters.

On Thursday, the City Clerk's Office released the contributions and expenditures report for four of the six people vying for two seats on City Council and the two mayoral candidates.

It was the third report of the election cycle and covers the period from April 22 to Thursday.

In the race for the two council seats being defended by incumbents Art Daily and Ann Mullins, Ward Hauenstein had the most money to spend on getting his word out to voters in the campaign's final stretch. Hauenstein's campaign coffers boasted a balance of $3,071 after he incurred such expenses as $441 for postage stamps and $180 paid to Ajax Design to create display ads.

Mullins, who posted a negative balance of $208.58, spent $990.59 during the last cycle. Her expenses included $960 for ads in the Aspen Daily News.

Skippy Mesirow spent $474 in the last cycle, including $270 with Gran Farnum Printing in Glenwood Springs and $64 to cover costs of a campaign meeting at Bangkok Happy Bowl.

Sue Tatem had no money to spend, but reported that she gave herself a personal donation of $751 to run an ad in the Aspen Daily News.

Third-cycle reports for both Daily and Torre had not been posted as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

In the mayoral contest, Skadron reported having $4,690 to spend on the final stretch, after recording no expenditures during the third cycle. In the second cycle, he spent $1,091 in the Aspen Daily News promoting his campaign.

Mulcahy reported that he spent $38.87 at City Market and $26.55 at the Grog Shop on Wednesday to pay for supplies he used at his cannabis-campaign party the same day.

Mail ballots are due at City Hall by no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday, and absentee ballots must be returned by today. Early voting also will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at City Hall, while in-person voting is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

