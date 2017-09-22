Aspen business owner crashes Maserati into truck in Colorado Springs, tries to flee on foot

A man whose online bio describes him as an abused child who grew up to be an outlaw biker and drug dealer, then became a practitioner of ancient Chinese healing arts, appears to have gone rogue again, according to Colorado Springs police.

Seth Vanderiet was racing a Maserati on East Platte Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, police said, when he rammed the luxury Italian sports car into the rear of a pickup near North Chelton Road, flipping the truck onto its top and seriously injuring two of its three occupants.

He tried to get away on foot, but was caught by officers nearby, police said in an online report.

Vanderiet was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, vehicular assault and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, among other charges. He was released from the El Paso County jail Thursday afternoon after posting $10,000 bail, inmate records showed.

Attempts to contact Vanderiet after his release were unsuccessful, but on the website sethvandereit.brandyourself.com, he identifies himself as the owner and operator of Satori Healthcare Clinic in Aspen and Glenwood Springs and Imperial Medicinals Inc. in Boulder, where patients can receive acupuncture and other Asian and alternative treatments.

